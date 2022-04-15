Positive trend in hiring continues into March – The Suburban Times

Washington State Employment Security Department announcement.

Washington’s economy added 8,800 jobs in March.

“March marks the 15th straight month that jobs were added to Washington payrolls,” said the Employment Security Department’s (ESD) Economist Paul Turek. “Total nonfarm employment is now at 30,300 jobs, or just under 1% below February 2020 pre-pandemic levels.”

Also in March, the preliminary seasonally adjusted monthly unemployment rate fell slightly to 4.2%.

The Monthly Employment Report also includes:

Preliminary job estimates for March from the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Confirmation of the preliminary 4.3% unemployment rate for February.

An adjustment to preliminary jobs data for February, with the estimated gain of 31,700 jobs revised downward to a gain of 28,000 jobs. The revised estimate represents a more accurate picture of developments in the job market for February by including additional information that was not available at the time of the previous month’s release.

ESD paid unemployment insurance benefits to 54,578 people in March, a decrease of 1,241 over the previous month. Decreases in claims from the construction and health care and social assistance sectors contributed to the overall decrease in paid claims over the month.

National unemployment rate

The national unemployment rate dropped from 3.8% in February to the preliminary rate of 3.6% in March. For comparison, the national unemployment rate (revised) for March 2021 was 6.0%.

Further improvement in labor supply supports hiring efforts

The state’s labor force in March was 4,003,500 – an increase of 21,700 people from the previous month. Labor force is defined as the total number of people, both employed and unemployed, over the age of 16. In the Seattle/Bellevue/Everett region, the labor force increased by 7,500 over the same period. From March 2021 to March 2022, the state’s labor force increased by 125,500 while the Seattle/Bellevue/Everett region increased by 49,300.

From February to March, the number of people who were unemployed statewide decreased from 170,100 to 166,200. In the Seattle/Bellevue/Everett region, the number of people who were unemployed decreased from 58,600 to 54,800 over the same period.

Of the industry sectors, in March:

Nine expanded.

Three contracted.

One was unchanged.

Private sector employment increased by 9,200 jobs while government employment decreased by 400 jobs. The Table 2 shows a summary of the job gains and losses in all 13 industry sectors.

Annual payrolls expand for all industries

Washington gained an estimated 173,000 jobs from March 2021 – March 2022, not seasonally adjusted. Private sector employment rose by 5.9%, up an estimated 159,600 jobs, while public sector employment rose by 2.4%, up an estimated 13,400 jobs.

From March 2021 – March 2022, all 13 major industry sectors expanded

The three industry sectors with the largest employment gains year over year, not seasonally adjusted, were: