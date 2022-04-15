Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Vaccinations – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.
Our weekly number of COVID-19 vaccine doses has increased the last 2 weeks as many eligible people have received their second booster. If you’re 50 or older, you can find your second booster dose at any of the COVID-19 vaccine events listed at tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture. Younger people who are immune compromised or who got Johnson & Johnson for their initial series are also eligible.
As of April 9, 65.5% of all Pierce County residents are fully vaccinated and 70.2% of eligible residents (currently those 5 and older) are fully vaccinated. We’ve administered 1,441,900 doses to Pierce County residents and 599,600 residents are fully vaccinated.
Last week:
- We administered 8,400 doses.
- We administered more than 650 first doses.
- An average of 1,200 residents received a dose each day.
Vaccination percentages (at least one dose) by age group:
- 5-11: 29.0%
- 12-17: 60.9%
- 18-19: 77.8%
- 20-34: 73.0%
- 35-49: 78.9%
- 50-64: 79.9%
- 65-79: 85.1%
- 80 and older: 94.7%
Find more COVID-19 vaccination data, demographics and a map at tpchd.org/covid19cases. Click on each heading to see tables, maps and dashboards. Find your COVID-19 vaccine dose at tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture.
