Lakewood Weekly Headlines: April 15, 2022 – The Suburban Times

April 15, 2022: Lakewood Headlines There is a 1% annual risk that a flood could damage property and infrastructure in the Springbrook and Hillside neighborhoods. Lakewood is informing residents of the risk and beginning to consider solutions. Improvements are planned for Wards Lake Park, including a dog park, pump track, and walking trails. Construction is likely to begin by early 2023. Volunteer next Saturday, April 23 for Parks Appreciation Day from 9:00 a.m. to noon. Volunteers will pull weeds, paint fences, and otherwise beautify several local parks. Road construction in Lake City is on schedule. Washington & Gravelly Lake will reopen in June, and final paving in May will fix some roundabout issues at Nyanza & Gravelly Lake. 450 residents participated in the Spring Community Cleanup last Saturday. The next event will be held in the fall.

City Hosts Open House to Discuss Clover Creek Floodplain with Residents

There is a 1% annual risk of flooding that may damage property and infrastructure in Lakewood

This map shows the depth and reach of floodwaters during a 100-year flood of Clover Creek.

New data shows a greater risk of flooding in the Springbrook and Hillside neighborhoods, and across I-5. A 100-year flood has a 1% chance to occur in any given year.

A stakeholder group will produce three engineering concepts to reduce flooding during the summer. Concepts might include stream enhancements, piping, retention, or levees. Another public open house in September will review concepts proposed by the group.

Another option is inaction. Engineering solutions may be expensive, but the consequences of inaction may also be expensive after a historic flood.

Improvements Planned for Wards Lake Park

Additions include a dog park, an accessible walking trail loop, a new bridge, and a “pump track”.

A “Pump Track” in Leavenworth, Washington (Image courtesy of the City of Leavenworth)

Wards Lake Park is a beautiful natural reserve in northeastern Lakewood. It is home to historic oak groves, natural habitats, a scenic lake, walking trails, and more. It could also benefit from improvements.

The City intends to begin improvements by early 2023. Plans include the addition of a dog park, an ADA-accessible walking trail loop around the lake, a new bridge, and a “pump track”.

A pump track is a hilly course for biking and skateboarding. Riders coast up and down small hills and “pump” on the downslope to build momentum to crest the next hill.

Volunteer to Clean Up Lakewood Parks on April 23

Roll up your sleeves to help pull weeds, paint fences, and beautify local parks.

Clover Park School District Superintendent Ron Banner and a local Rotarian help trim brush at a Lakewood park.

Volunteers are asked to register to indicate at which park they wish to participate. Six park cleanup events will be happening in several Lakewood neighborhoods from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

American Lake Park: 9222 Veterans Dr SW

Fort Steilacoom Park: 8714 87th Ave SW

Springbrook Park: 12601 Addison St SW

Police Station: 9401 Lakewood Dr SW

Community Garden: 5504 112th St SW

Wards Lake Park: 2716 84th St Ct S

Kiwanis Park: 6002 Fairlawn Rd SW

Gravelly Lake Drive & Washington Boulevard intersection should reopen in June.

Once Gravelly Lake & Washington reopens, this stretch of North Gate Road will be the next work zone.

Lake City residents have been asking questions on Facebook. We have some answers:

Q: Will the big bumps at roundabout entrances go away?

A: Yes, in Mid-May. That is when we plan to apply the top lift of pavement. That will smooth out those bumps.

Q: Why hasn’t paving been finished yet?

A: It is best to space out pavement layers for maximum surface life – that’s why it wasn’t done all at once.

Q: When will the Washington & Gravelly Lake intersection reopen?

A: We expect that intersection to reopen in June.

Q: Why are there no stripes?

A: Striping will be applied once that top lift is completed in May. That closed lane near the highway will also be reopened.

Q: Will Nyanza & Interlaaken be upgraded soon?

A: Yes, both are slated for reconstruction in 2025.

More Headlines

Parks Appreciation Day is April 23 The Youth Summit is on May 21

Gravelly Lake & Nyanza : Washington Boulevard is closed between Lake City Boulevard and Gravelly Lake Drive. The intersection will reopen in June. The top lift of pavement will be applied in May – that will resolve the bumps leading onto the roundabout. Striping will also be applied, and the northbound GLD lane will be reopened near I-5.

Washington Boulevard is closed between Lake City Boulevard and Gravelly Lake Drive. The intersection will reopen in June. The top lift of pavement will be applied in May – that will resolve the bumps leading onto the roundabout. Striping will also be applied, and the northbound GLD lane will be reopened near I-5. Steilacoom & Custer : Sidewalk construction is complete; bike lanes and lighting will be added soon.

Sidewalk construction is complete; bike lanes and lighting will be added soon. Phillips & Onyx: Sidewalk construction will begin in May along the west side of Phillips between Agate & Onyx. Expect minor lane adjustments.

The roundabouts along Washington Boulevard at Gravelly Lake Drive and Interlaaken Drive are taking shape, but utilities must be moved before paving can continue.

City Council Activity

Pierce Transit plans to expand Bus Rapid Transit (BRT). Proposed BRT routes would better connect Lakewood to downtown Tacoma, Tacoma Mall, and South Hill Mall. Proposed route enhancements would improve transit access in the Tillicum and Springbrook neighborhoods. Pierce Transit is researching electrification with the goal of running a zero-emissions bus network.

Judge Lisa Mansfield presented Lakewood Municipal Court updates. Her court hears infractions, misdemeanors, and other lower-level offenses. Lakewood’s Vet Court helps veterans overcome lesser offenses and substance use disorder with supportive programming. New legislation will allow victims of domestic violence to testify at sentencing.

The City and Pierce County Library are entering an agreement to study improve local library service. Lakewood’s downtown and Tillicum library branches are in poor physical condition. The agreement will fund a process to consider investment in new facilities. Additionally, the parties will explore community or senior recreation facilities.

City Council discussed a proposed resolution to designate the Oregon White Oak as the official city tree. The Council deferred action to consider alternatives and implications. Alternatives might include designating landmark trees or participating in the Tree City USA program.

The City Council met for a retreat about homelessness in March. A follow-up session will be held on Tuesday, May 31 at 6:00 p.m. The City is considering improvements to Wards Lake Park. A Tuesday meeting will engage stakeholders and invite opinions on future designs for the park. The City hosted a Community Cleanup over the weekend in which 450 participating residents dumped trash and junk for free.

The City may pursue abatement of the Karwan Village mobile home park. The park is in disrepair and many hazards exist. The City may contribute nearly $520,000 in abatement funds to save the park. The City would remove a failing septic system, connect the park to sewer service, remove hazards, and make the park cleaner and safer. City Council will consider this abatement next Monday.

The City will host an open house on Tuesday night to discuss new floodplain data with residents and property owners in the Springbrook and Hillside neighborhoods. New mapping data revealed a flood risk in these areas and a threat to I-5.

