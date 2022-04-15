Dog Walker Watch Information Session is April 20 – The Suburban Times

City of University Place announcement.

Dog walkers! Don’t forget to come to the City Council Chambers at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20 to learn more about the new Dog Walker Watch program in University Place.

U.P. Police Chief Greg Premo and Jennifer Hales, public safety administrator, will explain this common-sense program that puts the eyes and ears of dog walkers to use in spotting and reporting suspicious behavior in their communities. Discover how your daily strolls can boost public safety in U.P. by learning how to spot suspicious behavior and how to best share that information with law enforcement.

Sponsored by the same group that launched National Night Out, Dog Walker Watch is currently active in communities across America. It strives to put the knowledge of locals who know their neighborhoods best to use in preventing crime—or reporting it in real time—to make their communities safer.

Watch this video in the middle of the linked page to learn more and then register for the information session on April 20 by emailing your name and phone number to uppublicsafety@cityofup.com.