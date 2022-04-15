Coffee Chat and Change the World, April 18 – The Suburban Times

Meet the fun-flingers. That’s what they say. Getting ready for their May Day revels. You’ll want to fling along with them.

Meet Mary Lynn, Executive Director of Puget Sound Revels and learn about all the places the fun is getting flung to, for the month of May. Puget Sound Revels celebrates usual and unusual dates in their community – seasonal celebrations, and educational opportunities for people of all ages, races, genders and across the community. You’ll get great ideas for doing the same thing where you live.

Dea Irby Returns with “10 ways to stay sane and have fun all the way into summer.” Great ideas for family, friends, or those minutes you find yourself alone and wondering, “Was it something I said?” Or “I thought they’d never leave.” Got you covered either way.

All of our regulars – Anessa, Father Fred, Sandra – oh Patt has to get her hair done because she’s going to California, but she’ll be back next time.

You are invited to a Zoom meeting.

When: Apr 18, 2022 09:00 AM Pacific Time (US and Canada)

