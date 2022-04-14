Strickland to Host Military Service Academy Informational Sessions – The Suburban Times

Office of Rep. Marilyn Strickland announcement.

Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (WA-10) is hosting two U.S. Service Academy Information Nights for high school and middle school students residing in Washington’s 10th Congressional District. The first informational session will be held on Monday, April 18th​ in Lacey and the second will be held on Tuesday, April 19th in Lakewood.

“One of the greatest honors I perform as a Member of Congress is nominating South Sound students for attendance at our nation’s prestigious service academies,” said Strickland. “As the daughter of a veteran and a member of the House Armed Services Committee, I understand the importance of this process and want to ensure that all interested students are well-positioned to gain entrance to these institutions.”

These informational sessions are recommended for all interested high school and middle school students residing in Washington’s 10th Congressional District. Students who attend will be able to meet with academy field representatives from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point​, U.S. Air Force Academy​, U.S. Naval Academy​, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy,​ and the U.S. Coast Guard Academy​. Full details for each night are included below.

Monday, April 18, 2022​

6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.​

Lacey City Hall​

Council Chambers​

420 College Street SE​

Lacey, WA 98503​

Tuesday, April 19, 2022​

6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.​

Lakewood City Hall​

Council Chambers​

6000 Main Street SW​

Lakewood, WA 98499​

For questions, please contact Rebecca Snyder, Congresswoman Strickland’s Academy Coordinator​, at (360) 459-8514​.