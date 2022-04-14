Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Outbreaks in businesses – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.

COVID-19 outbreaks held steady this week. We saw a slight increase in the number of outbreaks and a slight decrease in the number of outbreak cases.

Businesses and long-term care facilities had 20 outbreaks with 310 cases, an 18% increase in the number of outbreaks and a less than 10% decrease in associated cases from last week.

We saw 1 larger outbreak (10 or more active cases) added and 1 removed last week.

Learn about outbreak definitions and find more data in the Outbreaks section at tpchd.org/covid19cases.

Find more information on: