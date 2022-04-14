Parks Appreciation Day is on Saturday, April 23 – The Suburban Times

City of University Place announcement.

Please consider donating a few hours of your time to help City of U.P. Parks staff get Paradise Pond Park (67th Avenue West, just north of 35th Street) ready for another season of walkers and hikers on its trail system.

Volunteers will help spread new wood chips and remove overgrowth on the park’s trails from 9 a.m. until noon, rain or shine. This is a great opportunity for students and others to rack up some community service hours.

University Place Refuse and Recycling, the event’s co-sponsor, will provide coffee, donuts and water for the volunteers. Participants are invited to bring their own tools and gloves and U.P. Parks will provide additional rakes and shovels for those who do not have their own.

For more information or questions, please contact Tony West, Parks maintenance supervisor, at 253.460.6493.