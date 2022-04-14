April is a Month to Succeed with Honor, Awards & Scholarships – The Suburban Times

Perry Newell, Funding College Project announcement.

Education is a basic human right, and it is central to unlocking human capabilities. It also has tremendous instrumental value. Education raises human value, productivity, incomes, economic growth and employability. But its benefits go far beyond these monetary gains: education also makes people healthier and gives them more control over their lives.

And it generates trust, boosts social understanding, and creates institutions that promote inclusion and shared prosperity.

Initiative and Follow Through Count…

BUILDING FOUNDATIONS FOR SUCCESS – Looking ahead for some and a reminder to others.

When mailed in Washington State, local and national awards are listed, Online all resources listed.

It’s FREE – We are trying to spread the word about Honors, Awards and Scholarships to as many people as can be reached, please share this information widely.

The Funding College Project is about finding and using techniques and strategies to support school aged and post high school activities. We work with students and families internationally. We identify, alerting interested parties to existing options, building contacts, answering questions, completing forms and nominations for prizes and awards.

The Funding College Project is a non-commercial activity. We have been asked to supply to individuals, organizations, newspapers, and community bulletin boards serving the area with information about active honors, awards, scholarships and insightful advice.

We operate virtually and in print to for more news go direct to the source: www.educatingouryouth.org

We produce and have material published pretty often (our work is found at thesubtimes.com/ – Search – Perry L. Newell or Funding College Project) these dated and annual programs are available. However, we have folks in other countries asking for it all the time. We service families, students and institutions – internationally.

We are engaged in research and working with a school aged population, when you need something specific, let us know… Here’s our latest…

HONORS, AWARDS & SCHOLARSHIPS

PARADIGM CHALLENGE – DEADLINE: MAY 01, 2022 – Available to: Students up to the age of 18 – Award Amount: Up to $100,000 – The Paradigm Challenge is open to students up to the age of 18. You may work in a team or alone in creating an original and creative way to help solve real-life problems in homes, schools, communities, and/or around the world. Entries may come in the form of posters, videos, inventions, messages, community events, websites, mobile apps, or anything else that will help save lives. Additionally, you must submit a brief statement of your idea (140 characters or less) to qualify for this award. Details: www.projectparadigm.org

BREAKTHROUGH JUNIOR CHALLENGE – Sponsor: Breakthrough Prize Foundation – Amount: Up to $250,000 – Closing Date: See Timeline – Description: Competition is open to students between the ages of 13 and 18 years of age. Applicant must explain a big scientific idea in fundamental physics, life sciences or mathematics with a short video (three minutes maximum). WEBSITE OPENS FOR APPLICATIONS April 1, 2022 Link: breakthroughjuniorchallenge.org/

The Basics on Grants and Scholarships

Financial aid is money lent or given to you to help you pay for college. Grants and scholarships are kinds of financial aid that you don’t have to pay back. That’s why they’re called gift aid.

All kinds of students get gift aid. Most grants are awarded based on financial need. But a good portion of gift aid is awarded for academic achievement.

If you’re thinking about going to college, you should definitely apply for grants and scholarships. Remember, though, that gift aid rarely covers the entire cost of college. It’s just part of the picture — a picture that may include loans, family savings and other sources of money. Link: bigfuture.collegeboard.org/pay-for-college/scholarships-grants-loans/basics/the-basics-on-grants-and-scholarships

How to Organize Your Online Scholarship Search

One of the best things about scholarships is that for the most part, they reward the applicants who put forth the most effort. Like teachers who can instantly spot a sloppy homework assignment, scholarship judges can identify poorly composed applications without lifting a finger.

Depending upon the award and how many students participate, the process of eliminating underqualified students can be competitive at best…and downright ruthless at worst.

You may already be thinking “They won’t pick me, so why waste my time?” Not true: The financial assistance obtainable through scholarships is worth it, even if you don’t receive an award from each and every scholarship for which you want to apply.

Most of the students who succeeded in earning scholarships did so for two reasons:

They met the criteria outlined by the scholarship sponsor.

They approached the application process strategically and were selective in their pursuit of scholarship opportunities. It’s that simple.

There is no magic recipe that will help you win a scholarship. What there is, however, is a time-tested strategy that many students find incredibly helpful in organizing their scholarship search. The students who apply these techniques usually come out ahead in the end.

Make a list.

Gather the information for all of the scholarship offers that you are qualified to apply for. The latter part of this suggestion is essential — do not spend valuable time applying for scholarships for which your GPA, major, community involvement requirement or any other criteria does not meet the standard. There are likely hundreds of awards for which you specifically qualify, so focus your attention on those. Read through your list and eliminate all awards that you are not qualified for.

Assess each individual opportunity.

This will take time but your investment will pay off. After narrowing down your list so that it only includes the scholarships that are most relevant, consider the following categories:

Deadlines. How long do you have to complete the scholarship?

Difficulty of preparation. Considering the deadline, do you have time to thoroughly prepare for this award?

Award amount. How much is the award worth? If it is only worth a few hundred bucks, consider whether or not you are willing to spend your time on it. Keep in mind that every little bit does help and that you have a greater chance at receiving slightly smaller awards as opposed to full tuition grants simply because they are less competitive.

Prioritize your opportunities.

Now that you have determined the value of the scholarships that you have selected based on when the deadline is, preparation required, and the amount of the award, create a rating system. A simple way to do this is to rate each scholarship with a ( + ) or ( – ) sign next to the award. For example, an award with three plus signs is a scholarship for which you must apply. The deadline is far off, average preparation is required and the reward is $2,000. On the other hand, a scholarship with two minus signs might cause you to reconsider before taking the time to apply. It could be that amount of preparation required simply exceeds the amount of effort you are willing to exert because the scholarship award in only $100, you may want to ask the sponsor assistance in meeting your goal.

When applying.

Alright, you’ve determined what scholarships you are actually interested in applying for. Chances are your list is a good bit shorter now and much more feasible. Begin submitting to the scholarships that you have ranked highest in priority. Good luck, but be prepared to think outside the box!

Continue applying…

Cappex has a large scholarship database and they’re not afraid to brag a bit: “We’ve Got More Than $11 Billion in Scholarships.” Registering can be annoying, but you’ll be glad you took the time to get personalized results. Cappex sets itself apart with its “What Are My Chances” tool, which attempts to calculate the odds that you’ll get into a certain college before you apply. Link: www.cappex.com

The RAISE ME SECRET: Earn scholarships from colleges for your achievements as early as 9th grade!

Through RaiseMe, eligible high school students can earn scholarships for good grades and a good GPA, community involvement and leadership roles. Students with a minimum GPA can start earning scholarships as early as their freshman year of high school. These scholarships represent the minimum scholarship amount promised from the college or university. To learn more, begin now by creating your RaiseMe profile. Link: www.raise.me/

SMARTER SCHOLARSHIP MATCHES IN WASHINGTON STATE – Looking for scholarships? theWashBoard.org makes it simple. We connect Washington students of all types with Washington scholarship providers…. for FREE. Whether you’ll be attending in state or out, you save time by entering your profile once and letting us find the scholarship opportunities that fit. theWashBoard.org is spam-free and will never sell your information. Link: washboard.wsac.wa.gov/login.aspx

COLLEGE & CAREER COMPASS is an online tool used as part of a statewide public initiative to help adults return to school and finish their education. The Washington Student Achievement Council maintains this tool and collaborates with campuses across the state that offer state financial aid and are ready to serve adult learners. Link: compass.wsac.wa.gov/

WASHINTON COLLEGE BOUND – 8TH GRADE STUDENTS QUALIFY – it’s an early commitment of state financial aid to eligible students who enroll in middle school. Link: wsac.wa.gov/college-bound

SEARCH MORE THAN 8,000 SCHOLARSHIPS, FELLOWSHIPS, GRANTS

& FINANCIAL AID OPPORTUNITIES – Look through the whole list of scholarships below, arranged in order of

closest deadline… Narrow your list with “Search by keyword.” Enter a keyword about the type of award you’re looking to apply. Use the filters to see only awards for certain award types, and locations.

Link: www.careeronestop.org/toolkit/training/find-scholarships.aspx

STATE CONTACTS – Contact the department of education, the higher education agency, special education agency and adult education agency in your state. Link: www2.ed.gov/about/contacts/state/index.html

COLLEGE NAVIGATOR can help you find programs, and resources. nces.ed.gov/collegenavigator/

COLLEGE SCORECARD – The U.S. Department of Education’s College Scorecard has the most reliable data on college costs, graduation, and post-college earnings. College Scorecard Find the college that’s the best fit for you! It is intended for consumers to compare the cost and value of higher education institutions in the United States. It displays data in five areas: cost, graduation rate, employment rate, average amount borrowed, and loan default rate. Link: collegescorecard.ed.gov/

APPRENTICESHIP PROGRAM – Have a career path or location in mind? Enter them and we’ll help you find apprenticeship opportunities near you. Link: www.apprenticeship.gov/apprenticeship-job-finder

SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATIONS CAN BE EASY ! Filling out all of those scholarship applications can be time-consuming, but it doesn’t have to be. With Scholar Snapp, apply in a fraction of the time — it’s fast, easy, and free. Link: www.scholarsnapp.org/students/

SUPPORTING STUDENTS WHO INSPIRE – THE MAXWELL FOUNDATION provides financial resources to student leaders from Washington state. – The Foundation offers financial aid of up to $5,000 per year for freshmen starting a four-year private college program during the academic year. Other requirements include completing the online application and composing a short essay. Scholarships also require that there must be financial need as determined by the standard FAFSA process. Newly awarded scholarships will be limited to entering freshmen. The scholarship is renewable each year for a total of up to $20,000 over a four-year period. The scholarship is designed to provide assistance to those who have shown ability, aptitude and a promise of useful citizenship and also have a financial need. Deadline: 04/30/2022 – Link: www.maxwell.org/home

Free College Courses for Seniors in Every State – We’re living longer than ever before and doing so in better health. So what can you do when you retire and want to keep your mind sharp or need to gain additional skills to stay competitive at work? For many, the answer is to go back to school. But tuition can be prohibitively expensive. In fact, we found at least one option in every state and the District of Columbia. Link: www.msn.com/en-us/money/careersandeducation/free-college-courses-for-seniors-in-every-state/ss-AAW5GVr

CREATE RELATIONSHIPS TO EARN HONORS, AWARDS & SCHOLARSHIPS

It may not be what you know that gets you there! But who you know! What you know will keep you there.

Key Habits For Building Better Relationships

While individuals may be highly brilliant and talented, few of us work in a vacuum; therefore, our ability to develop relationships with others determines how successful we will be in our workplaces and in our relationships outside of work.

People are not born with natural abilities to develop and build great relationships with others. These are skills like any other that can be learned and mastered if one recognizes the need and takes the time and effort to develop them.

For a better relationship with anyone, practice these seven tips.

1. BECOME A GREAT LISTENER. 2. ASK THE RIGHT QUESTIONS. 3. PAY ATTENTION TO THE WHOLE PERSON. 4. REMEMBER THINGS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO OTHERS. 5. BE CONSISTENT AND MANAGE EMOTIONS. 6. BE OPEN AND SHARE WHEN THE TIME IS RIGHT. 7. BE GENUINE, CONFIDENT, HUMBLE, TRUSTWORTHY, POSITIVE, AND FUN.

People who build great relationships feel good about who they are and always look for the positive in their world. They genuinely want the best for others and want to see them succeed.

The energy of people who are comfortable in their own skin, upbeat, and positive creates an atmosphere where we feel good, want to be around, and want to spend time with them. They don’t gossip about others and keep what we tell them in confidence. Being self-confident, they don’t feel the need to draw attention to themselves. They always have time for the significant others in their lives. They are life-long learners who are always open to and looking for opportunities for self-improvement.

We’ve been doing this for more than few decades, sometimes it’s timing, other times it’s being in the right place at the right time. Always be prepared and ask a lot of questions.

INTERNSHIPS or other paid positions are available from many organizations – www.internships.com/

UNIGO – FIND OVER 3.6M SCHOLARSHIPS & GRANTS – Like Peterson’s, Unigo has plenty to offer beyond just scholarships, including jobs, internships, college profiles and rankings, articles and a textbook store. When it comes to scholarships, the site offers both profile-based matching as well as easy-to-browse categories.

Perhaps best of all is its user-friendly interface, which is somewhat reminiscent of a photo-sharing site. Learn More: www.unigo.com/

WHAT ARE YOUR EDUCATIONAL GOALS? Learn how these students achieved success and you can too!

If there’s scholarship money to be had, you’ll find it here. It doesn’t matter how much scholarship money is available, if you don’t qualify for any of it. Peterson’s scholarship search tool reaches super hero status with its ability to filter available scholarships by school type, ethnicity, gender, field of study, state of residence, award type, and more! Learn More: www.petersons.com/

SCHOLARSHIPS CAN COME IN ALL SIZES! College Is Too Expensive! Scholarships.com Makes Paying For It Easier – Whether you’re a high school student, college student, nontraditional or adult-learner, complete a free profile then get matched to scholarships and grants you’re qualified for from colleges, universities, organizations, foundations, corporations, government & more… Financial aid that fits you perfectly! Find Your Perfect College – Get detailed information on over 4,000 colleges & universities, admission stats, athletics, enrollment data, academic majors, tuition, financial aid & more. Compare colleges that are right for you & discover your dream college… Search our College Scholarships Directory – Think you’re faster than our scholarship search algorithm? Search for college scholarships by academic major, athletics, art, ethnicity, first in family, GPA, minority, music, state, name or type. Learn More: www.scholarships.com/

U.S. BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS – A look at present and future employment may be found at The Bureau of Labor Statistics – Wages by Area and Occupation – Bureau of Labor Statistics – www.bls.gov/bls/blswage.htm

PREPARING THE NEXT GENERATION OF GLOBAL LEADERS – The Diversity Abroad community inspires, connects, and assists you in reaching your academic and career potential in our increasingly interconnected world. Learn More: www.diversityabroad.com/

FASTWEB IS YOUR CONNECTION TO SCHOLARSHIPS, COLLEGES, FINANCIAL AID MORE. Join and match instantly – It’s just that easy. than 1.5 million scholarships. That’s $3.4 billion dollars in funding – all available to students like you! www.fastweb.com/

WASHINGTON SCHOLARSHIP COALITION – The Washington Student Achievement Council administers the 12th Year Campaign to provide high school seniors with support for two important processes: applying to colleges and applying for financial aid. washboard.wsac.wa.gov/

THE ULTIMATE GUIDE TO FINDING & WINNING SCHOLARSHIPS – This group has put together this scholarship guide using our decades of experience as college admissions and financial aid officers, first-generation college students, and financially savvy parents. Learn more: scholarships360.org/

WHAT ARE COLLEGE STUDENT SCHOLARSHIPS? College student scholarships are scholarships awarded to students who are currently attending or are about to attend college. Students who have graduated and been accepted to a college or university can typically apply for these scholarships. A scholarship is money earned that you don’t have to pay back. Scholarships can be awarded for a variety of things, including just for attending college. Honing in on aspects of yourself or your resume that make you unique will give you better odds when applying, though, mostly because you’ll be applying among a smaller group. Look for scholarships for college students that are dedicated to your major, extracurriculars, location, life circumstances, and much more. The more niche a scholarship is, the better the odds that you’ll earn it! Scholarships for college students will often require you to submit an essay, report card, or other proof of enrollment at your college. Note that some scholarships must be sent directly to your institution and will be taken off your semester tuition costs while others will be dispersed to you for extraneous college costs. Most scholarships are not eligible to be taxed, but there are some exceptions. Make sure to speak with the scholarship provider, as well as fill out the appropriate forms come tax time. Learn more: www.cappex.com/scholarships

Scholarships for Military Dependents and Families – Military dependents make many sacrifices for their loved ones. Scholarships and aid for military dependents can help them achieve their educational goals. Link: www.bestcolleges.com/resources/military-dependents-scholarships/#:

Scholarships For Military Children, Spouses, And Veterans

Serving as a member in the U.S. Military is one of the greatest sacrifices that an American can make. Not only are soldiers placed in dangerous circumstances, but they also must make a gigantic sacrifice in regards to their families.

The military life affects not only the soldier, but also the husband or wife, and children that belong to the service member. They must also make sacrifices by not having a loved one around for substantial periods of time.

As a result, the U.S. government has always attempted to help reward service member families with financial benefits in order to compensate them for their sacrifice.

Operation Military Kids was founded to be a resource for teens and young adults who are interested in joining the military, but don’t know where to begin. Link: www.operationmilitarykids.org/scholarships-for-military-children-spouses-and-veterans/

Guide to Veteran and Dependent Scholarships by State

This guide provides a list of veteran and dependent scholarships by state as well as reasons to apply, how to find scholarships, and application tips. Link: www.affordablecollegesonline.org/college-resource-center/scholarships-for-veterans-and-dependents/#state-scholarships

State Departments of Veterans Affairs Offices – Link: www.va.gov/about_va/state-dva-offices.asp

INTERNAL REVENUE TAX CODE – will help you determine if you’re eligible for certain educational credits or deductions including the American Opportunity Credit, the Lifetime Learning Credit, and the Tuition and Fees Deduction. www.irs.gov/help/ita/am-i-eligible-to-claim-an-education-credit

What Does The Future Hold… Recognizing that Climate Change, Personnel Shortages and Mental Health are issues which may play a major part in the continued education of students, we are taking a look at Climate Change, Disability Programs, Music Industry Scholarships and options for persons under age 13 in the coming months. We believe these will be issued as Special Reports and will continue identifying Honors, Awards & Scholarships as we do presently and maintain as we operate in our non-commercial posture and Thanking you for your help to reach others in need of this service.

How to Prepare Elementary School Students for Scholarships

Parents often scramble to the scholarship process at junior or senior year but by then, it may be too late. Once parents and kids see the amount of service work and career-related accolades required for these applications, they soon wish they had started preparing their college-bound child for scholarships in elementary school. You can start preparing your elementary-school age child for the scholarship process as early as 1st or 2nd grade!

Here’s how to get going.

Set Expectations – As soon as you can, talk to your children about college and how valuable a good education is. Once you frame the conversation in a context they can understand, make it plain that it will cost money and that you will have to work together as a family to make sure your child can go to school, preferably without borrowing money.

Find Out Career Interests Early On – While it might sound difficult to gage the interests, you as the parent can take note regarding what your child is interested in and what they enjoy in their free time.

Volunteering/Interning – Once you are familiar with your child’s interests and potential career paths, it’s not a bad idea to get them started volunteering with related organizations. Also, many scholarships will ask for specific records of service hours completed, so it’s good to start as early as possible.

Choose Strategic Activities – Not to suck all the fun out of childhood, but at some point, you might have to make a decision about the type and amount of extra-curricular activities your child can do. Activities will have to be well chosen and fit strategically into the narrative you are trying to create for potential scholarships and colleges.

Compete in Essay & Art Contests – There are hundreds, if not thousands of essay contests offered up to kids each year at the elementary school level.

More Competition – If your child has more of a competitive streak, encourage them to enter into contests like math bowls, or spelling bees or national science fairs.

Start a College Savings Account – This is more for morale purposes. If you can show that you are serious about getting your child’s education funded; they are more likely to join you in this team effort.

Good Grades & Report – This is a good time to talk about what is expected of your child in terms of grades, test scores and even behavior. They will need to have a good reputation at school not

only because it’s the right thing to do, but because elementary school teachers are the one who recommend students and pass essay submissions onto state or national level for the competitions we mentioned above. If your child is not a good test-taker, now would be a good time to get help for them.

THE PRESIDENT’S ENVIRONMENTAL YOUTH AWARD (PEYA) recognizes outstanding environmental projects by K-12 youth. The PEYA program promotes awareness of our nation’s natural resources and encourages positive community involvement. www.epa.gov/education/presidents-environmental-youth-award

YOUTH SERVICE AMERICA – For US children aged 5-25 to implement service-learning projects for National Youth Service Day. Grants will be awarded. ysa.org/awards/eyh

The ANGELA AWARD – This award honors one female student in grades 5–8, who is involved in or has a strong connection to science. The award has been established in honor of Gerry Wheeler, Executive Director Emeritus, and his outstanding dedication to NSTA and lifelong commitment to science education. Eligibility: Any female student in grades 5–8 who is a resident of the United States, US Territories, or Canada, and is enrolled in full time public, private, or home school. www.nsta.org/awards-and-recognition-program

INTERNATIONAL AWARDS FOR ECO-CONSCIOUS YOUTH – Action For Nature (AFN), a U.S.-based non-profit, has sought to recognize and reward young people ages 8-16 who are taking action to solve the world’s tough environmental problems. actionfornature.org/eco-hero-awards

As an OPEN PLATFORM, we invite and encourage others to share their offers or information. Because The Funding College Project, and Cash for Kids does not require registration and does not collect personally identifiable information from children under age 13, we are able to include a comprehensive list of awards available to students under age 13 and in grades 8 and below.

