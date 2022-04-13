University Place’s Duck Daze is Back – The Suburban Times

City of University Place announcement.

One of U.P.’s most beloved community traditions is returning after its COVID-induced hiatus.

Duck Daze will be held on Saturday, June 4.

The parade will begin at 10 a.m., complete with marching bands, fun—and funny—decorated vehicles, walkers, kazoos and much more. Public viewing for the parade begins at 27th Street and Bridgeport Way W. The route continues down Bridgeport Way past the Civic Building before turning left onto 37th Street where it will finish at the West Pierce Fire & Rescue Station Station 31.

There is no cost to participate, but entrants must pre-register by May 20. Details and forms are included in the registration packet on the City’s website. Applications must be submitted by 4 p.m. on Friday, May 20.

Whether you want to march or simply watch, get ready to turn out and see old friends and make new ones as U.P. gets downright daffy on Duck Daze.