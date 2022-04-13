Stadium Way closes to southbound traffic from Broadway to I-705 for signals work at 4th St. intersection on April 12 – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit announcement.

As soon as April 12, Stadium Way will close to southbound traffic from Broadway to I-705 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. as crews install signals at the S. 4th St./Stadium Way intersection and work on the S. 4th Station. This southbound closure on Stadium Way will last until late-April for the signals work and may continue in May for station, sidewalk and street work. Please follow the detours on St. Helens, Tacoma Ave, and Broadway – thank you. In addition, crews are installing signals at S. 7th St. and Commerce St., and S. 7th St. is closed at Commerce St. this week.

The project team will inspect the overhead wires on Division Avenue, N. 1st St., and Stadium Way, starting as soon as Wed, April 13. This is a rolling operation and moves quickly. A lane may close on N. 1st St. for one-two hours for this work. Crews also are trimming trees along the route that are too close to overhead wires or Link power poles. Parking will not be available near the tree trimming but will open as crews move along.

In addition, crews will restore the street in the left-turn lane at intersections on MLK Jr. Way from S. 9th St. to S. 15th St.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way is closed southbound from S. 3rd St to the Baker driveway as crews start installing curb and gutter in this area. To access Tacoma General Hospital and the emergency department, please follow MLK Jr. Way north from 6th Avenue. To enter the emergency department, follow 5th St. down the hill and then exit through the alley to 6th Ave. Please allow a little extra time to reach your appointment – thank you. The traveling public should follow the detour on S. J St.

Looking ahead, the contractor plans to install curb, gutter and sidewalks on the west side of Commerce St. south of S. 7th St. as soon as April 18.

What

Construction and traffic restrictions at S. 7th Street, Stadium Way, N. 1st Street, N. 2nd St., Martin Luther King Jr. Way, S. 8th Street.

When

Week of April 11

Where

Stadium Way from Broadway to I-705 – southbound lane closure from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

S. 7th Street at Commerce Street – street closure.

S. 4th Street from Broadway to Stadium Way – street closure.

N. 1st Street from Tacoma Avenue to Yakima Avenue – lane closure.

N. 2nd Street from Yakima Ave to the alley – street closure.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from 6th Avenue to S. 3rd St. – southbound lane closure from S. 3rd St. to the Baker driveway.

S. 8th Street from Martin Luther King Jr. Way to S. L St. – street closure.

More