Spring Fling at STAR Center April 16 – The Suburban Times

Metro Parks Tacoma announcement.
All are welcome to this FREE family-fun event celebrating Spring. Help us welcome Spring and celebrate Earth Month by participating in a scavenger hunt, make a bird feeder to take home, play games, and more at Spring Fling! We can’t wait to see you!
- Nature scavenger hunt
- Create your own reusable bag
- Plant seeds
- Make a bird feeder to take home
- 21’ Inflatable slides
- Life-size Foosball game (some climbing required, must remove footwear)
STAR Center 3873 S 66th St, Tacoma, WA 98409.
