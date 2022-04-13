Spring Fling at STAR Center April 16 – The Suburban Times

Metro Parks Tacoma announcement.

All are welcome to this FREE family-fun event celebrating Spring. Help us welcome Spring and celebrate Earth Month by participating in a scavenger hunt, make a bird feeder to take home, play games, and more at Spring Fling! We can’t wait to see you!

Nature scavenger hunt

Create your own reusable bag

Plant seeds

Make a bird feeder to take home

21’ Inflatable slides

Life-size Foosball game (some climbing required, must remove footwear)

STAR Center 3873 S 66th St, Tacoma, WA 98409.