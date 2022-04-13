 Sound to Narrows 50th Anniversary, June 11 – The Suburban Times

Sound to Narrows 50th Anniversary, June 11

Submitted by MultiCare Center for Health Equity and Wellness.

The Sound to Narrows is celebrating its 50th year by offering fun-filled runs/walks for all ages and ability groups. The featured 12K run/walk routes through beautiful Point Defiance Park.

The 5K run/walk, 2K Junior Shuffle and Diaper Dash are all near Tacoma’s Vassault Park – where the action begins on Saturday, June 11th, 2022. The event also features health information, vendor incentives and family entertainment.

Join the fun by participating and cheering on others, to include the hundreds of runners from our local military units. For more information and to sign up as a runner/walker or volunteer, visit the Sound to Narrows website at www.soundtonarrows.org

