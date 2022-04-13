Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Cases, hospitalizations and deaths – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.

Our COVID-19 case rate is up slightly this week and the number of weekly cases has risen the last 3 weeks. Our hospitalization rate and number of deaths remain low. We will continue to monitor local data and recommend you use the best tools available to help protect yourself, your family, and our community from COVID-19.

On April 7, our current 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 73.8 for March 17-30, which is:

Less than 10% higher than the last 2-week period (date range: March 13-26).

The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our current 7-day hospitalization rate per 100,000 is 1.4 for March 24-30, which is:

12.5% lower than the previously reported 7-day period (date range March 20-26).

We confirmed 496 cases of COVID-19 for April 6-12 and 3 new deaths:

A woman in her 80s from Lakewood.

A woman in her 80s from Southwest Pierce County.

A woman in her 50s from Tacoma.

We record these deaths in our cases dashboard on our data page which reflects the date of death.

Pierce County’s total COVID-19 count is 187,042 cases and 1,316 deaths. Our average cases per day over the past 7 days ending April 9 is 71.

In the last 2 weeks:

15.4% of our cases are younger than 20 years old. People in that age group make up 26.4% of Pierce County’s population.

32.3% of our cases are ages 20-34. That age group makes up 19.7% of our population.

21.7% of our cases are ages 35-49. That age group makes up 18.9% of our population.

30.5% of our cases are ages 50 or older. That age group makes up 35% of our population.

Find more information on cases, hospitalizations, deaths and related demographics at tpchd.org/covid19cases. Click on each heading to see tables, maps and dashboards.

Find more information on: