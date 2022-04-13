Life-Saving Equipment Failing for Local Animal Shelter – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

The veterinary equipment at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is failing as the shelter prepares for thousands of vulnerable animals to come through its doors this year.

“We are about to begin the busiest season of the year, with the highest volume of daily surgeries,” says Leah Turner, chief operating officer at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. “As a rare open-admission shelter, we also take in animals no matter their medical issues. This means we care for many pets in need of intensive care and surgeries.”

Pets just like Echo and Foxtrot, two tiny kittens who were brought to the shelter after being found maimed with missing back paws. Proper medical equipment made it possible for their much-needed leg amputation surgeries and smooth recoveries to go to a loving home.

In order to help more animals, donations from the community are urgently needed for a new electrosurgical system, veterinary monitoring machines, warming units, and a dental machine. This equipment helps save the lives of the many homeless pets in the community. Donations can be made on the shelter’s website at: www.thehumanesociety.org/veterinary-equipment.