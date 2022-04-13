 DuPont Parks & Recreation’s Farmers Market returns for another season – The Suburban Times

DuPont Parks & Recreation’s Farmers Market returns for another season

Submitted by City of DuPont Parks & Recreation.

DuPont Parks & Recreation is absolutely delighted to announce our Farmers Market will be back for another season! Join us at Clocktower Park at 1400 Palisade Blvd from 3 – 7pm on Thursdays June 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, July 14, 21, 28, August 4, 11, and fall market September 18th. There will be concerts in the park or children’s entertainment after each farmers market this summer! Stay tuned for more information.

We would like to thank all who supported us and the amazing vendors we had last summer. We are still accepting (non-commercial) vendors for our Farmers’ Market. If you or someone you know is interested in becoming a vendor please apply at www.dupontwa.gov/566/Farmers-Market.

