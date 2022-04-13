Bates Technical College celebrates grand opening and ribbon cutting for new Center for Allied Health Education – The Suburban Times

Bates Technical College announcement.

Tacoma, Wash. — Just in time to help fuel the local health care industry with much-needed skilled workers, Bates Technical College will open the new Center for Allied Health Education building in a grand opening celebration. The event, which will include a ceremonial ribbon cutting, will be held on Wednesday, April 20 at 2 p.m. at the Downtown Campus Auditorium, 1101 South Yakima Avenue in Tacoma.

Bates Technical College President Lin Zhou said, “The Center for Allied Health Education is more than just a new building. It represents a commitment to the South Sound health care community. With this leading-edge facility, we continue to offer practical, hands-on, and industry-specific education for high demand health care careers, and we now have space to partner with industry and provide professional development opportunities.”

“Our newly equipped community health clinics offer an affordable option for dental care. This addition to the Downtown Campus has nearly doubled student capacity for our allied health programs,” said Zhou.

Event attendees will hear from a variety of speakers, including Congressman Derek Kilmer and Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier.

Students using this new 70,000 square foot facility include future administrative and certified medical assistants, dental assistants and denturists, dental laboratory technicians, occupational therapy assistants, phlebotomists, practical nurses and certified nursing assistants. The community health clinics serve as a hands-on learning experience for students, while providing the community with much-needed low-cost health services.

“One of our points of pride is offering unparalleled allied health education, and we are thrilled to continue to transform the lives of our students and contribute to our health care industry,” said Zhou.

The college invites families, employees, students and the community to celebrate at the event.

For more information or to RSVP, please email president@batestech.edu or visit BatesTech.edu/ConeZone.