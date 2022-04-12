Sheriff’s Deputies Train at Emergency Vehicle Operations Course – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement.

Throughout their shifts, our patrol deputies respond to emergencies with their lights and sirens activated. They may have to go through stop lights, pass cars, and sometimes pursue vehicles. So how do they learn to safely drive fast and respond to emergencies without making mistakes? The Emergency Vehicle Operations Course (EVOC) — that’s how! They train on a closed course at the Washington State Patrol Academy to hone their skills and practice, practice, practice! Here’s a glimpse of how they train to stay sharp and safe on the county roads.