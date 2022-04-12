Luxury elopements right here in Tacoma – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Blue Wings Event Planner.

Tacoma – On the fence about planning a wedding or eloping? Here is the answer on May 22, 2022, we have 4 to 5 openings still available.

Eloping doesn’t have to mean the quick, run-to-the-courthouse-and-sign-some-papers. It also doesn’t have to mean running off to Vegas or having a freezing forest wedding in the mountains.

If you’re on the fence about having a big traditional wedding, or if that whole experience just isn’t really what you want, but you DO want to celebrate this moment in your lives and make it JUST AS MEMORABLE, here’s a really great luxury alternative.

Blissfully experience your dream elopement with Silver Cloud Hotel Tacoma at Point Ruston Waterfront and Blue Wings Events.

With breathtaking panoramic views of the Puget Sound waterfront along with the Olympic and Cascade Mountains as a backdrop to exchange vows at a luxury hotel with those nearest and dearest to you.

We are offering this exclusive elopement package to take the stress off couples and save time and money, so everyone can have that special day!

Blue Wings Events is a wedding and event planning business that is fair in price with years of experience and a team of passionate planners. We are deeply rooted in Transparence, Integrity and Kindness to all our clients. We value being approachable, professional, relationship-driven, passionate, educational and able to execute under a tremendous amount of pressure.