Lakewood to seek funds and finds no significant impact regarding sidewalk project – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

On or about April 27, 2022, the City of Lakewood (City) will submit a request to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for the release of $306,759.20 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds under the National Affordable Housing Act (42 U.S.C. 12901 et seq.), as amended, to undertake a project known as Phillips Road Sidewalk Improvements, which will consist of the construction of a 6-ft wide sidewalk and associated curb & gutters along the West side of Phillips Rd. SW from the North intersection of Agate Dr. SW to the sidewalk match point at Onyx Dr. SW in Lakewood, WA.

FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT

The City has determined that the project will have no significant impact on the human environment. Therefore, an Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) is not required. Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Review Record (ERR) on file for review at City of Lakewood, 6000 Main St. SW, Lakewood, WA 98499, and may be examined or copied weekdays 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

PUBLIC COMMENTS

Any individual, group, or agency disagreeing with the determination in this notice or wishing to comment on the ERR may submit written comments to the City of Lakewood, Attention: Dave Bugher, Community Development Department, 6000 Main St. SW, Lakewood, WA 98499, or via email at dbugher@cityoflakewood.us. All comments received by 4:00 PM, April 26, 2022, will be considered by the City, prior to authorizing submission of a Request for Release of Funds. Comments should specify which Notice they are addressing. Documents can be examined or copied weekdays 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

RELEASE OF FUNDS

The City of Lakewood certifies to HUD that Mr. Dave Bugher certifying officer in his capacity as Assistant City Manager consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. HUD’s approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities, and allows the City to use program funds.

OBJECTION TO RELEASE OF FUNDS

HUD will accept objections to its release of funds and the City of Lakewood certification for a period of fifteen (15) days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if they are on one of the following bases: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of the City of Lakewood; (b) the City of Lakewood has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR Part 58; (c) the grant recipient has committed funds or incurred costs not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by HUD; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedure (24 CFR Part 58), and shall be addressed to HUD/Office of Community Planning and Development, 909 1st Avenue, Suite 200, Seattle, WA 98104-1000. Potential objectors should contact HUD to verify the actual last day of the objection period.