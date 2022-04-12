Lakewood Playhouse presents The Diary of Anne Frank – The Suburban Times

Lakewood Playhouse announcement.

The LAKEWOOD PLAYHOUSE, re-opened to public performances, continues its 83rd Season main stage with The Diary of Anne Frank, in a recent adaptation based on the original play.

In this transcendently powerful new adaptation by Wendy Kesselman, Anne Frank emerges from history a living, lyrical, intensely gifted young girl who confronts her rapidly changing life and the increasing horror of her time with astonishing honesty, wit, and determination. An impassioned drama about the lives of eight people hiding from the Nazis in a concealed storage attic, The Diary of Anne Frank captures the claustrophobic realities of their daily existence—their fears, their hopes, their laughter, their grief. This is a new adaptation for a new generation.

The Diary of Anne Frank was originally adapted from the posthumously published 1947 book, The Diary of a Young Girl, by Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett and opened on Broadway in 1955. The revision by Wendy Kesselman opened in 1997.

Acting in The Diary of Anne Frank are Simone Jolly as Anne Frank, Julia Freitas-Gordon as Margot Frank, Nicole Lockett as Mrs. Frank, Jummy Gilletti as Mr. Frank, Jackson Androski as Peter van Daan, Brynne Garman as Mrs. van Daan, Craig Rock as Mr. van Daan, Paul Sobrie as Mr. Dussel, Berta Malevich as Miep Gies, Kyle Murphy as Mr. Kraler, and featuring George Blanchard, Cara Hazzard, Nigel Kelley, and Shawn Torrey.

The Diary of Anne Frank is directed by Melanie Gladstone. James Venturini is the production’s set designer. Designing costumes is Celia Nimura-Parmenter, with lighting designed by Leo Foster and sound designed by Meghan Scott. Karrie Morrison is the properties designer, and Carrie Foster the scenic artist. The production is stage managed by Bella Schneider and she is assisted by Nigel Kelley.

“When I write I shall shake off all my cares. But I want to achieve more than that. I want to be useful and bring enjoyment to all people, even those I’ve never met. I want to go on living even after my death!” —Anne Frank

ABOUT OUR THEATRE: The Lakewood Playhouse was founded in 1938 and is a community theatre with professional aspirations that has established itself with productions that are both intimate and epic. “Live Theatre in the Heart of Lakewood.” For further information please contact the Box Office at the Lakewood Playhouse (253) 588-0042, visit our website at www.lakewoodplayhouse.org.

CAST

Jackson Androski, George Blanchard, Brynne Garman, Jimmy Gilletti, Julia Freitas-Gordon, Cara Hazzard,

Simone Jolly, Nigel Kelley, Nicole Lockett, Berta Manevich, Kyle Murphy, Craig Rock, Paul Sobrie, and Shawn Torrey.

LOCATION

Lakewood Playhouse

5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd. SW

Lakewood WA 98499

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Friday, April 15, 22, 29, and May6 at 8:00pm;

Saturday, April 16, 23, 30, and May 7 at 8:00pm;

Sunday, April 17, 24, May 1 and 8 at 2:00pm.

TICKETS

$27 full price per person, $24 seniors and military, $21 students and educators. Tickets are available through the link on the Lakewood Playhouse website at www.lakewoodplayhouse.org or by calling our box office.

PAY WHAT YOU CAN PERFORMANCES

Wednesday April 14 (preview) at 8:00pm; Thursday April 21 at 8:00pm.