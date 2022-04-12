2021 Realtor Awards Annnounced – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Tacoma-Pierce County Association or Realtors.
TACOMA, Washington – Tacoma-Pierce County Association of REALTORS®, the Voice for REALTORS® for over 100 years, announced the recipients of the 2021 REALTOR® Awards. The REALTOR® awards recognize outstanding achievement and service by REALTOR® and Affiliate Members, as well as the South Sound Community.
The 2021 award recipients are:
REALTOR® of the Year: Jennifer Hawkins, Hawkins Poe, Inc.
This award recognizes exemplary service and contributions to the Association of REALTORS® during the candidate’s career.
Citizen of the Year: Kwabi Amoah-Forson, The Peace Bus
Recognized for contributions to the community.
Affiliate of the Year: Dwayne Boggs, Boggs Inspection Services
Recognized for being supporters of the housing industry and the Association.
REALTOR® Rookie of the Year Award: Maddy Mixter, Windermere Professional Partners
Recognized for early success in real estate and a commitment to clients, REALTORS® and the Association.
REALTOR® Community Service Award: Paige Schulte, Neighborhood Experts Real Estate
Recognized for outstanding contributions of a ®REALTOR® to the community in addition to their work with the Association.
REALTOR® Special Achievement Award: Grace Alvarado, Keller Williams
Recognized for outstanding service to the Local, State, and National Associations as well as community involvement.
This year’s recipients were announced at a general membership meeting April 11th at the STAR Center.
About Tacoma-Pierce County Association of Realtors
The Tacoma-Pierce County Association of REALTORS® unites real estate professionals in Pierce County, serving as a resource center and local political advocate for the mutual benefit of REALTORS® and their clients.
Leave a Reply