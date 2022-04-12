 2021 Realtor Awards Annnounced – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

2021 Realtor Awards Annnounced

· Leave a Comment ·

Submitted by Tacoma-Pierce County Association or Realtors.

TACOMA, Washington – Tacoma-Pierce County Association of REALTORS®, the Voice for REALTORS® for over 100 years, announced the recipients of the 2021 REALTOR® Awards. The REALTOR® awards recognize outstanding achievement and service by REALTOR® and Affiliate Members, as well as the South Sound Community.

The 2021 award recipients are:

REALTOR® of the Year: Jennifer Hawkins, Hawkins Poe, Inc.

This award recognizes exemplary service and contributions to the Association of REALTORS® during the candidate’s career.

Citizen of the Year: Kwabi Amoah-Forson, The Peace Bus

Recognized for contributions to the community.

Affiliate of the Year: Dwayne Boggs, Boggs Inspection Services

Recognized for being supporters of the housing industry and the Association.

REALTOR® Rookie of the Year Award: Maddy Mixter, Windermere Professional Partners

Recognized for early success in real estate and a commitment to clients, REALTORS® and the Association.

REALTOR® Community Service Award: Paige Schulte, Neighborhood Experts Real Estate

Recognized for outstanding contributions of a ®REALTOR® to the community in addition to their work with the Association.

REALTOR® Special Achievement Award: Grace Alvarado, Keller Williams

Recognized for outstanding service to the Local, State, and National Associations as well as community involvement.

This year’s recipients were announced at a general membership meeting April 11th at the STAR Center.

About Tacoma-Pierce County Association of Realtors

The Tacoma-Pierce County Association of REALTORS® unites real estate professionals in Pierce County, serving as a resource center and local political advocate for the mutual benefit of REALTORS® and their clients.

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.