2021 Realtor Awards Annnounced – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Tacoma-Pierce County Association or Realtors.

TACOMA, Washington – Tacoma-Pierce County Association of REALTORS®, the Voice for REALTORS® for over 100 years, announced the recipients of the 2021 REALTOR® Awards. The REALTOR® awards recognize outstanding achievement and service by REALTOR® and Affiliate Members, as well as the South Sound Community.

The 2021 award recipients are:

REALTOR® of the Year: Jennifer Hawkins, Hawkins Poe, Inc.

This award recognizes exemplary service and contributions to the Association of REALTORS® during the candidate’s career.

Citizen of the Year: Kwabi Amoah-Forson, The Peace Bus

Recognized for contributions to the community.

Affiliate of the Year: Dwayne Boggs, Boggs Inspection Services

Recognized for being supporters of the housing industry and the Association.

REALTOR® Rookie of the Year Award: Maddy Mixter, Windermere Professional Partners

Recognized for early success in real estate and a commitment to clients, REALTORS® and the Association.

REALTOR® Community Service Award: Paige Schulte, Neighborhood Experts Real Estate

Recognized for outstanding contributions of a ®REALTOR® to the community in addition to their work with the Association.

REALTOR® Special Achievement Award: Grace Alvarado, Keller Williams

Recognized for outstanding service to the Local, State, and National Associations as well as community involvement.

This year’s recipients were announced at a general membership meeting April 11th at the STAR Center.

About Tacoma-Pierce County Association of Realtors

The Tacoma-Pierce County Association of REALTORS® unites real estate professionals in Pierce County, serving as a resource center and local political advocate for the mutual benefit of REALTORS® and their clients.