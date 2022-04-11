 Pierce County Library’s Board to discuss intellectual freedom and other issues – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Pierce County Library’s Board to discuss intellectual freedom and other issues

· Leave a Comment ·

Pierce County Library System announcement.

The Pierce County Library System Board of Trustees will discuss intellectual freedom and its grounding in public libraries and other issues at its Board meeting on Wednesday, April 13, 3:30 p.m.  

Join the meeting by phone or online:

Tamara Meredith, PhD, the current director of the Jefferson County Rural Library District and a nationally renowned expert on intellectual freedom will brief the Board of Trustees on the critical role public libraries play in this foundational right. This core principle for library services is about access – an individual’s right to access the information they seek, explore ideas, form decisions, and make decisions on issues affecting their lives, and to do so privately.

Meredith will give an overview on intellectual freedom’s principles and practices and how public libraries are true gate openers, supporting and advocating for every person’s right to access the information they seek.

This year, the Library System plans to review its Selection of Library Materials Policy, which the Board will ultimately approve. The discussion at the April Board meeting will help further the Board’s understanding of the important role public libraries play in upholding First Amendment rights for all people.

More informationwww.piercecountylibrary.org/about-us/board-trustees/board-agenda-packets/Default.htm

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.