Pierce County Library’s Board to discuss intellectual freedom and other issues – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Library System announcement.

The Pierce County Library System Board of Trustees will discuss intellectual freedom and its grounding in public libraries and other issues at its Board meeting on Wednesday, April 13, 3:30 p.m.

Join the meeting by phone or online:

Phone: 253-215-8782, webinar identification: 853 3159 8218, passcode: 305939

Zoom with a Zoom account from a web browser or an app: us06web.zoom.us/j/85331598218?pwd=TVRWcEVYTFY3N0tod0FSa1ZBV2xqQT09

Tamara Meredith, PhD, the current director of the Jefferson County Rural Library District and a nationally renowned expert on intellectual freedom will brief the Board of Trustees on the critical role public libraries play in this foundational right. This core principle for library services is about access – an individual’s right to access the information they seek, explore ideas, form decisions, and make decisions on issues affecting their lives, and to do so privately.

Meredith will give an overview on intellectual freedom’s principles and practices and how public libraries are true gate openers, supporting and advocating for every person’s right to access the information they seek.

This year, the Library System plans to review its Selection of Library Materials Policy, which the Board will ultimately approve. The discussion at the April Board meeting will help further the Board’s understanding of the important role public libraries play in upholding First Amendment rights for all people.

More information: www.piercecountylibrary.org/about-us/board-trustees/board-agenda-packets/Default.htm