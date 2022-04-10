DuPont Upgrades Council Chambers for Hybrid Meetings – The Suburban Times

City of DuPont announcement.

Little did we know back in March of 2020, the City of DuPont would have to shut our Council Chambers and resort to remote/virtual meetings for so long. To allow citizens to participate in a full functioning “hybrid meeting,” the Council Chambers has been upgraded.

What are “hybrid meetings?” Hybrid meetings incorporate both in-person and remote access to meetings. This allows citizens to attend in person as they did before the shutdown, or they can attend remotely using an online meeting tool.

What changes will be noticed if citizens attend remotely, as they have done since March of 2020? Citizens will still call into a meeting using the Zoom.us link found on each meeting agenda, whether they wish to watch the meeting or make public comments. To make public comment remotely, a citizen will “raise your hand” to speak during the public comment or public testimony portions of the agenda; raising your hand is a feature in the Zoom webinar screen. For more information about how to “raise your hand,” click on this link: support.zoom.us/hc/en-us/articles/205566129-Raising-your-hand-In-a-webinar.

