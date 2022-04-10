13th Annual Cops Vs Teachers Returns Raffle Baskets Needed – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Kiwanis of Clover Park/Lakes Key Club.

The 13th Annual Cops versus Teachers Charity Basketball game returns Friday, April 29 to the Lakes High School Gymnasium (10320 Farwest Dr SW, Lakewood WA 98498).

Everyone is invited and families are encouraged to attend this great family fun evening. The game will be a donation-only event. No one will be turned away.

Proceeds from game will benefit the Lakewood High School Scholarship Fund and the Lakewood Officers Charity Fund.

Raffle baskets, silent auction items, a cash donation in support of this fun fundraiser are still being accepted. Please Contact Baron Coleman at bcoleman@cloverpark.k12.wa.us or call 253-583-5550 ext 7717 for more information.

See you at Lakes High School Gym April 29 (5:15-9:00 pm).