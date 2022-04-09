Construction project on section of Canyon Road East will start April 11 – The Suburban Times

Pierce County announcement.

Construction on a project to enhance safety and relieve traffic congestion on Canyon Road East from 400 feet north of 84th Street East to 72nd Street East will start April 11. The project is expected to be complete in Fall 2023.

Crews will work 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. Traffic may be shifted around work areas during work hours.

About the project

This section of Canyon Road East is two lanes, with turn lane pockets at the intersections with 72nd Street East, 80th Street East and 84th Street East. Canyon Road East will be widened to five lanes, with two through lanes in each direction and a two-way left-turn lane. Street lights, paved shoulders, sidewalks, curbs and gutters will be added.

A traffic signal system at 72nd Street East that accommodates the new roadway configuration will be installed. A new traffic signal system will be added at 80th Street East.

An enclosed storm drain system, and stormwater storage and treatment facilities will be added as part of the project.

Construction schedule

Site preparation work will take place through mid-July. Crews will also install the main portion of the new storm drain system during those months.

Utility relocation work will then run through Spring 2023. Construction will then resume and run through Fall 2023.

Pivetta Brothers Construction is the project’s contractor. The construction cost is approximately $7.65 million and is funded with Washington State Transportation Improvement Board Urban Arterial Program funds, federal Surface Transportation Program funds, and local Traffic Impact Fees.

Learn more about the project at www.piercecountywa.gov/crp5736.

This project will support the planned Canyon Road Regional Connection Project. Learn more at www.canyonroadconnection.org.