Claiming Space: The Bricks That Lay Our Foundation – The Suburban Times

Claiming Space: The Bricks That Lay Our Foundation

Tacoma Historical Society announcement.

In conjunction with our new exhibit, Finding Home: LGBTQ+ Communities in Tacoma, Tacoma Historical Society’s Communications Manager Kim Davenport interviews Diversity Alliance of the Puget Sound board members Oliver Webb and Skye Locke about their organization’s history and work in the community.
Join us (Monday, April 11 – 7pm – Virtual Program) on our Facebook page or our YouTube channel to watch the interview when it premieres, or watch anytime thereafter.

