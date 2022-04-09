 City of Lakewood to improve Springbrook neighborhood park – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood to improve Springbrook neighborhood park

City of Lakewood announcement.

Project Permit Applications have been filed with the City of Lakewood Community and Economic Development Department that includes improvements to the existing Springbrook neighborhood park. Improvements include relocation of community garden, pre-cast concrete pump track, basketball court, loop pathway, off-leash dog area, new picnic tables, removal of invasive plants, native planting, curb/gutter sidewalk and repaving to center of ROW. Read the complete announcement at the City of Lakewood’s website. Public comment period is April 7-May 9, 2022.

