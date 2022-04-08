 Stateside Flag Lowering to honor retired Justice Mary Fairhurst – The Suburban Times

Stateside Flag Lowering to honor retired Justice Mary Fairhurst

Washington Office of the Governor announcement.

Governor Inslee is deeply saddened by the death of retired Washington State Supreme Court Justice Mary Elizabeth Fairhurst, 64, and direct that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff on Saturday, April 9, 2022. In honor and remembrance of Justice Fairhurst, who passed on Tuesday, December 28, 2021.

The Governor’s Office has no objection to agencies lowering the flags at the close of business on Friday, April 8, 2022. Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Saturday, April 9, 2022, or first thing Monday morning, April 11.

A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, April 9th at Saint Martin’s University Marcus Pavilion in Lacey at 1:30 pm.

Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.

