Pierce County hosts career fair April 14 – The Suburban Times

Looking for a new job or career change? Current and future job seekers will have an opportunity to connect in person with department hiring managers Wednesday, April 14.

Pierce County’s career fair will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Pierce County Annex, 2401 S. 35th St. in Tacoma.

Whether hoping for a fresh start or embarking on an entirely new career path, job seekers will find a wealth of information regarding exciting opportunities to work for the County and can learn more about the services provided to county residents. There are over 30 openings, with full-time, part-time and seasonal opportunities available right now.

Participants can interact and engage with department staff including but not limited to the Juvenile Court, Sheriff’s Department, Assessor-Treasurer’s Office, Human Services, Parks and Recreation, and Planning and Public Works.

There is no cost to attend, and the event is open to the public. Participants are encouraged to bring a current resume and a mindset for a potential on-the-spot interview.

For more information about current job openings at Pierce County, click here.