Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Vaccinations – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.

70% of you in Pierce County who are eligible have received your initial doses of COVID-19 vaccine. Thank you all for helping protect yourselves and our community! COVID-19 vaccines protect you from getting seriously ill, being hospitalized, and even dying.

Booster shots help keep that protection up to date. If you’re 50 or older, you’re now eligible for a second COVID-19 booster dose. Younger people who are immune compromised or who got Johnson & Johnson for their initial series are also eligible. Find your dose at tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture.

As of April 2, 65.4% of all Pierce County residents are fully vaccinated and 70% of eligible residents (currently those 5 and older) are fully vaccinated. We’ve administered 1,432,900 doses to Pierce County residents and 598,400 residents are fully vaccinated.

Last week:

We administered 6,500 doses.

We administered more than 700 first doses.

An average of 900 residents received a dose each day.

Vaccination percentages (at least one dose) by age group:

5-11: 28.8%

12-17: 60.9%

18-19: 77.7%

20-34: 72.9%

35-49: 78.8%

50-64: 79.9%

65-79: 84.9%

80 and older: 94.3%

Find more COVID-19 vaccination data, demographics and a map at tpchd.org/covid19cases. Click on each heading to see tables, maps and dashboards. Find your COVID-19 vaccine dose at tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture.

Find more information on: