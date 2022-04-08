Lakewood City Council Public Hearing: Block Grants – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

On Monday, April 18, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., or soon thereafter, the Lakewood City Council will hear public testimony and receive additional information on the FY 2022 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Annual Action Plan. Copies of the Plan may be viewed here.

If you have comments about this matter and want them to be known and considered, they must be presented at the hearing, or written comments can be submitted to the City Clerk, 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98499 or to bschumacher@cityoflakewood.us, prior to the hearing.

The public hearing will take place at City of Lakewood, Council Chambers, 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, Washington. Those who would like to participate virtually may do so by either calling by telephone: Dial +1(253) 215- 8782 and entering meeting ID: 868 7263 2373 or visiting us02web.zoom.us/j/86872632373.

For further information, please City Clerk Briana Schumacher at 253-983-7705 or bschumacher@cityoflakewood.us.