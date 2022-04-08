Free or Discounted Internet Service Available for Low-Income Households – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

Many Lakewood households are eligible for free or discounted internet service. Qualifying households may receive a monthly discount through an FCC program. Some low-cost internet plans are free after the discount.

The FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) discounts internet service by up to $30 per month. The program also discounts a computer or tablet by up to $100. To apply for the ACP discount, visit acpbenefit.org.

Local ISPs offer low-cost internet service. Lakewood is served by three ISPs: Xfinity, CenturyLink, and Rainier Connect:

Xfinity Internet Essentials service costs $9.95 per month and is free after the ACP discount.

CenturyLink service starts at $50 per month and is reduced to $20 per month after the ACP discount.

Rainier Connect does not participate in the ACP program.

ACP eligibility is based on household income or participation in government assistance programs.

Households with incomes lower than the values below are eligible.

You may have to show proof of income, like a tax return or three consecutive pays stubs.

Household Size Income Limit 1 $27,180 2 $36,620 3 $46,060 4 $55,500 5 $64,940 6 $74,380 7 $83,820 8 $93,260 Per Additional Member $9,440

Households with participants in the following programs are eligible:

You may need to show a card, letter, or official document as proof of participation.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as Food Stamps

Medicaid

Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC)

Supplemental Security Income (SSI)

Federal Public Housing Assistance (FPHA)

Veterans Pension and Survivors Benefit

Free and Reduced-Price School Lunch Program

Received a Federal Pell Grant in the current award year

Inhabitants of qualifying Tribal lands are also eligible.

You may have to show proof of participation, like a benefit letter or official document.

Signup Instructions

Check qualifications and prepare documents Verify your qualifications and prepare these documents



Apply for the ACP You may apply online, by mail, or through a local ISP

