To access Tacoma General and the emergency department, follow MLK Jr. Way north from 6th Ave – The Suburban Times

Martin Luther King Jr. Way is closed southbound from S. 3rd St to the Baker driveway as crews start installing curb and gutter in this area. To access Tacoma General Hospital and the emergency department, please follow MLK Jr. Way north from 6th Avenue. To enter the emergency department, follow 5th St. down the hill and then exit through the alley to 6th Ave. Please allow a little extra time to reach your appointment – thank you. The traveling public should follow the detour on S. J St.

The contractor is installing crosswalks on the west side of Martin Luther King Jr. Way at S. 10th St., Earnest Brazill St., and S. 13th St. This work is scheduled to be done by April 9. Until then, S. 10th St., Earnest Brazill St., and S. 13th St. are closed west of MLK Jr. Way for about a half block to the alley. Two-way traffic is maintained on MLK Jr. Way and S. 11th St. In addition, crews are building a new S. 8th St., and S. 8th St. is closed in both directions from MLK Jr. Way to S. L St. Crews are also building a new N. 2nd St., and N. 2nd St. is closed in both directions from Yakima Ave. to the alley.

Crews continue working on the St. Joseph Station and roadway on MLK Jr. Way from S. 19th St. to S. 17th St MLK Jr. Way is closed to northbound traffic from S. 19th St. to S. 17th St. – please follow the detour on S. J St.

Crews will pull underground fiber along the route, resulting in traffic restrictions near manholes. In addition, MLK Jr. Way may experience “rolling closures” as we inspect the work along the route.

Looking ahead, crews will install signals at S. 4th St. and Stadium Way, and Stadium Way will be closed to southbound traffic from Broadway to I-705 as soon as Tuesday, April 12. In addition, the contractor will trim trees near the overhead wires, starting next week on MLK Jr. Way at S. 19th St. and moving north.

