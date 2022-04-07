Shelter to Host Poorly Drawn Pets Event – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County’s Poorly Drawn Pets fundraiser is back by popular demand!

For a $20 donation, the shelter will draw your pet. The catch? They’re a whole lot better at caring for them than drawing them. The event’s artists can’t promise perfection, but it’ll sure be memorable!

Event Starts:

8 am on Thursday, April 7, 2022 (PST)

Event Ends:

2 pm on Friday, April 8, 2022 (PST)

The community can participate by going to the shelter’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/TacomaHumane/) on April 7th or 8th. Just click the Donate button ($20 donation per photo) of the Poorly Drawn Pets post. Then, upload your pet’s photo in the post’s comment section. The shelter’s team will get started on your drawing and will upload the final masterpiece as a reply to your comment.

You won’t want to miss the shelter’s most hilarious fundraiser of the year!