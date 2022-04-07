Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Outbreaks in businesses – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.

We will no longer report school outbreaks. Because Department of Health no longer requires schools to perform contact tracing, we don’t have reliable data. That’s the main reason today’s report shows COVID-19 outbreaks in Pierce County are down slightly compared to last week. Other outbreak categories stayed about the same.

Businesses and long-term care facilities had 17 outbreaks with 340 cases, a 10% decrease in the number of outbreaks and a less than 10% decrease in associated cases from last week.

We saw 1 less larger outbreak (10 or more active cases) than last week.

Learn about outbreak definitions and find more data in the Outbreaks section at tpchd.org/covid19cases.

