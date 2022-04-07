 How are you celebrating Earth Day? – The Suburban Times

How are you celebrating Earth Day?

Pierce Transit announcement.

This year’s Earth Day theme is ‘Invest in Our Planet.’ Here are three easy ways you can participate all month long:

  1. Choose to take public transit. Did you know one bus removes 34 cars from the road?
  2. Join a vanpool. Ride to work with two of your colleagues or learn how to purchase a daily ride as needed. Start saving on gas costs today!
  3. Visiting Point Ruston? Leave your car at home and take the Pierce Transit Runner for just $2 per person. Learn how to request a ride on our site

