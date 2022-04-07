Bike Ride to the Sustainability Expo – The Suburban Times

Downtown On the Go announcement.

The South Sound Sustainability Expo is back on April 16, and with it is Downtown On the Go’s annual ride. Get your bike ready for spring and ride up to the Expo in zero carbon style. This short ride will begin at City Hall and end at the Expo at University of Washington Tacoma, and will be joined by several Tacoma City Council Members. How we get around has a significant impact on our greenhouse gas emissions. As we look towards a more sustainable Tacoma, we need to build a city where it is safe, accessible, and convenient to walk, bike, and bus instead of using personal vehicles for all trips.

Register in advance for this ride. A helmet and completed waiver are required for participation. Participants will meet at 747 Market St. at 10:30am, to arrive at the Expo by 11am. Downtown On the Go will be providing a bike valet at the Expo for additional bike parking. More information is available on our website and social media accounts.

Find Downtown On the Go at downtownonthego.org, or on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.