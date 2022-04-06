Tacoma Business Council Announces a Town Hall on Crime with Tacoma’s New Police Chief – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Business Council announcement.

Tacoma Business Council (TBC) on April 4 announced a Town Hall on crime with Tacoma’s new Police Chief, Avery Moore. The meeting is scheduled for April 11, 2022, from 5:30 to 6:30 pm at Hilltop’s Tacoma Performing Arts Center (T.U.P.A.C.), 1105 M.L.K. Jr. Way, Tacoma, WA. 98405. Produced by the newly formed organization TBC, during the Town Hall, Chief Moore will meet with business owners, answer questions and listen for solutions about rising crime in Tacoma.



TBC was formed after the January 2022 Tacoma Business Summit at LeMay America’s Car Museum. Several of TBC’s founders were part of Tacoma Safe and were instrumental in planning and organizing the Tacoma Business Summit. After witnessing the passion of the business community at that event, they determined it was time to create an organization separate from Tacoma Safe that was laser focused on crime impacting Tacoma’s business community. TBC held its first general meeting in February. Open to Tacoma business owners and managers, TBC’s general meetings take place on the second Monday of each month.



TBC’s Executive Committee includes three business owners, Kristina Maritczak, TBC Solutions Committee Chair, attorney with an international healthcare technology company and owner of local Align Real Estate, Kristen Wynne, President & Chair of TBC and owner of Historic 1625 Weddings & Events and Dana Hill, Communications Chair of TBC/Marketing & PR Consultant and Founder of the award winning grassroots movement, ‘The Black Doll Affair.



“We’ve created a productive space for entrepreneurs to work with police, prosecutors and all stakeholders to actively address crimes hurting our business community. We are elated that Avery Moore, as well as Mayor Woodards, who has also committed to attending the Town Hall as a listener, have committed to an ongoing dialogue with TBC and the Tacoma community,” said Wynne.



“Business is the backbone of Tacoma’s economic stability. Our goal at TBC is to work collaboratively with City and County stakeholders to be a collective voice for business owners. TBC is an advocate for the business owner who would like to run a successful business in our community which is not negatively impacted by crime. Our purpose is to create a forum for business owners to speak about their concerns and to serve as a conduit for conversation to create solutions to address crime,” said Maritczak.



“This isn’t about the politics that derail us, the hot button humanitarian issues that divide us, nor the games that people play, this is about business and the ability to conduct it safely in Tacoma,” said Hill, who has led campaigns for Barbie, Ronald McDonald and Dan Marino.



From street racing, vandalism to homicide, crime is on the rise in Tacoma. The evening meeting with the City of Destiny’s business community, neighbors, city managers and the new Chief of Police is vital to restoring a sense of safety. Please note masks are required. RSVP on EventBrite here. Submit advanced questions here.



About Tacoma Business Council: TBC’s mission is to provide a voice for the business community and to create an economically viable environment to support businesses throughout Tacoma. That mission is accomplished by collaborating with government officials, policymakers, and other stakeholders to promote solutions to public safety, public health and other problems that have a negative impact on the economic stability of businesses in Tacoma. Moving forward TBC will serve as a vehicle to represent businesses from every corner of Tacoma in conversations with city and county leadership to find solutions to rising crime in the area. TBC serves a unique role in representing businesses on issues of the impact of crime on their economic well-being and its impact on the economic stability of the community. To join TBC email: info@tacomabusinesscouncil.com Under Construction: tacomabusinesscouncil.com.