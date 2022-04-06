South Sound Sustainability Expo Returns on April 16 – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

The 14th Annual South Sound Sustainability Expo is back and taking place on Saturday, April 16, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will be held completely outdoors, stretching from Tollefson Plaza and along the Prairie Line Trail through the University of Washington Tacoma campus (1900 Commerce St., in Tacoma).

The Expo is free, open to the public, and connects residents and businesses with services, products, companies, and agencies that address sustainability needs in the community. Attendees can explore a variety of sustainable living topics, enjoy environmental art displays, discover actions they can take every day to have a positive impact on the environment, and more.

The theme this year is “Better Tacoma 2030,” as the event will celebrate the new Climate Action Plan, which details Tacoma’s vision for a future grounded in sustainability. Attendees will enjoy fun activities for all ages. Families can get creative with hands-on crafts and hear from regional environmental experts on a wide range of topics.

For event information, visit SouthSoundSustainabilityExpo.org or call (253) 591-5172.