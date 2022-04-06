Sound Transit CEO Selection Committee meets on April 8 – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit announcement.

The Sound Transit Board of Directors will convene the third meeting of its CEO Selection Committee on Friday, April 8 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The committee will receive a summary of the CEO recruitment process. The committee will also hold an executive session to discuss the qualifications of CEO applicants, as authorized under RCW 42.30.110 (1)(g)

The meeting will take place as a video and telephone conference due to ongoing COVID-19 precautions. Information on how to watch or hear the meeting can be found at the link below:

www.soundtransit.org/get-to-know-us/news-events/calendar/ceo-selection-committee-meeting-2022-04-08