Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Cases, hospitalizations and deaths – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.

Our COVID-19 case and hospitalization rates are down this week and starting to level off. The number of weekly COVID-19 deaths is at its lowest since July.

On April 5, our current 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 67.6 for March 13-26, which is:

Less than 10% lower than the last 2-week period (date range: March 6-19).

The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our current 7-day hospitalization rate per 100,000 is 1.6 for March 20-26, which is:

20% lower than the previously reported 7-day period (date range March 13-19).

We confirmed 323 cases of COVID-19 for March 26-April 2 and 4 new deaths:

A man in his 80s from Spanaway.

A woman in her 60s from Tacoma.

A man in his 70s from Parkland.

A man in his 70s from Tacoma.

We record these deaths in our cases dashboard on our data page which reflects the date of death.

Pierce County’s total COVID-19 count is 185,980 cases and 1,314 deaths. Our average cases per day over the past 7 days ending April 2 is 46.

In the last 2 weeks:

17.5% of our cases are younger than 20 years old. People in that age group make up 26.4% of Pierce County’s population.

27.8% of our cases are ages 20-34. That age group makes up 19.7% of our population.

22.4% of our cases are ages 35-49. That age group makes up 18.9% of our population.

32.1% of our cases are ages 50 or older. That age group makes up 35% of our population.

Find more information on cases, hospitalizations, deaths and related demographics at tpchd.org/covid19cases. Click on each heading to see tables, maps and dashboards.

Find more information on: