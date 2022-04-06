 Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Cases, hospitalizations and deaths – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Cases, hospitalizations and deaths

· Leave a Comment ·

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.

Our COVID-19 case and hospitalization rates are down this week and starting to level off. The number of weekly COVID-19 deaths is at its lowest since July.

On April 5, our current 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 67.6 for March 13-26, which is:

  • Less than 10% lower than the last 2-week period (date range: March 6-19).

The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our current 7-day hospitalization rate per 100,000 is 1.6 for March 20-26, which is:

  • 20% lower than the previously reported 7-day period (date range March 13-19).

We confirmed 323 cases of COVID-19 for March 26-April 2 and 4 new deaths:

  • A man in his 80s from Spanaway.
  • A woman in her 60s from Tacoma.
  • A man in his 70s from Parkland.
  • A man in his 70s from Tacoma.

We record these deaths in our cases dashboard on our data page which reflects the date of death.

Pierce County’s total COVID-19 count is 185,980 cases and 1,314 deaths. Our average cases per day over the past 7 days ending April 2 is 46.

In the last 2 weeks:

  • 17.5% of our cases are younger than 20 years old. People in that age group make up 26.4% of Pierce County’s population. 
  • 27.8% of our cases are ages 20-34. That age group makes up 19.7% of our population.  
  • 22.4% of our cases are ages 35-49. That age group makes up 18.9% of our population.
  • 32.1% of our cases are ages 50 or older. That age group makes up 35% of our population.  

Find more information on cases, hospitalizations, deaths and related demographics at tpchd.org/covid19cases. Click on each heading to see tables, maps and dashboards.

Find more information on:

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.