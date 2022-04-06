Hop around with DuPont Parks & Recreation – The Suburban Times

Submitted by City of DuPont Parks & Recreation.

On Friday, April 15 from 6-8 pm, the City of DuPont Parks & Recreation will be hosting a Teen Egg Hunt. Drop off and pickup will be at the Community Center at 303 Barksdale Ave, DuPont, Wash. Teens will take a short walk down to Sellers Park for the Egg Hunt and Egg Race. We will then return to the Community Center for a taco bar, Ukrainian Easter Egg painting, and prizes of all shapes and sizes. The cost is $5 (plus tax)/teen, 6th-12th graders. Sign up today at dupontwa.gov/546/Teens. Note: All Teens must have a parent signed permission slip to attend.