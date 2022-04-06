arx duo coming to Slavonian Hall April 12 – The Suburban Times

Classical Tuesdays in Old Town Tacoma announcement.

At long last! Classical Tuesdays in Old Town Tacoma and arx duo have been trying for a couple of years to find a date when we might schedule a performance in Slavonian Hall. And that time has come!

April 12, at 7:00pm

In Slavonian Hall, 2306 N 30th Street in Tacoma WA 98403

This event is FREE, all are welcome

Masks are now optional.

Performing a program of music that is all new, featuring works on their debut album, recorded through Jack Straw Artists in Seattle.

One featured work is by Robert Honstein, titled “Evergreen”, which is appropriate in Washington state – the evergreen state” – and another work programmed for this evening is from Seattle based composer and native, Angelique Poteat.

arx duo is dedicated to the expansion of the percussion chamber music repertoire through the creation and presentation of new works, the educating and inspiring of young artists, and exciting performances inviting audiences to engage with new works and artists from all over the world.