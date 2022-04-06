Arbor Day Foundation Recognizes DuPont as a Tree City USA – The Suburban Times

City of DuPont announcement.

DuPont achieved Tree City USA recognition by meeting the program’s four requirements: forming a tree board or department, creating a tree-care ordinance, having an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita, and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.

“Cooler temperatures. Cleaner air. Higher property values. Healthier residents. The benefits trees bring to urban environments are endless — and by earning Tree City USA recognition, your community can experience them firsthand. The Tree City USA program provides communities with a four-step framework to maintain and grow their tree cover. It also gives them an avenue to celebrate their work, showing residents, visitors, and the entire country that they’re committed to the mission of environmental change.”

For more information about the Arbor Day Foundation and the Tree City USA program, please visit their website at www.arborday.org/programs/treeCityUSA.