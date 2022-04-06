2022 Spring Open Charity Golf Classic – The Suburban Times

Raising Funds for Mary Bridge Children’s Foundation & Habitat for Humanity

The 2022 Transportation Club of Tacoma Spring Open Golf Tourney is fast approaching. The field is filling up fast, so please get your spot reserved for this event. This tournament benefits our two amazing charity partners Tacoma/Pierce County Habitat for Humanity and Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital. If you aren’t a golfer but still want to support our cause, we have sponsorship opportunities available! Lastly, we are looking for large raffle items ($100 value or more), small raffle items ($25 value) and items for our golfer goodie bags (tees, balls, snacks, koozies….ect)

2022 Spring Open Charity Golf Classic

Date: May 24th, 2022

Time: Noon Lunch, 1:00 pm Golf

Location: Eagle’s Pride Golf Course

1527 Mounts Rd SW, DuPont, WA 98327

Transportation Club of Tacoma

Executive Director – Bryan Lovely

C: 253-999-2429

Use our online registration form to sign up . . .

www.transportationcluboftacoma.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/SpringOpen2022.pdf