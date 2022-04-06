 2022 Spring Open Charity Golf Classic – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

2022 Spring Open Charity Golf Classic

· · Leave a Comment ·

Raising Funds for Mary Bridge Children’s Foundation & Habitat for Humanity

The 2022 Transportation Club of Tacoma Spring Open Golf Tourney is fast approaching. The field is filling up fast, so please get your spot reserved for this event. This tournament benefits our two amazing charity partners Tacoma/Pierce County Habitat for Humanity and Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital. If you aren’t a golfer but still want to support our cause, we have sponsorship opportunities available! Lastly, we are looking for large raffle items ($100 value or more), small raffle items ($25 value) and items for our golfer goodie bags (tees, balls, snacks, koozies….ect)

2022 Spring Open Charity Golf Classic
Raising Funds for Mary Bridge Children’s Foundation & Habitat for Humanity

Date: May 24th, 2022
Time: Noon Lunch, 1:00 pm Golf
Location: Eagle’s Pride Golf Course
1527 Mounts Rd SW, DuPont, WA 98327

Transportation Club of Tacoma
Executive Director – Bryan Lovely
C: 253-999-2429

Use our online registration form to sign up . . .
www.transportationcluboftacoma.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/SpringOpen2022.pdf

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.