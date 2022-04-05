 Temporary Intersection Closure at North 21st and North Orchard Streets Scheduled April 6-8 – The Suburban Times

Temporary Intersection Closure at North 21st and North Orchard Streets Scheduled April 6-8

City of Tacoma announcement.

The City of Tacoma’s Street Operations Division will be closing the intersection of North 21st and North Orchard streets on Wednesday, April 6, through Friday, April 8, 2022, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day to perform permanent street repairs. During this time frame, the entire intersection will be closed with detours in place.

All repairs are weather-dependent, and rescheduling may be required. Notice boards will be on location to notify drivers of the project and will also reflect any necessary changes. Drivers are reminded to use caution and expect delays when traveling in the area.

Those with questions or concerns may contact Project Supervisor Derrick Wells at dwells@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5455.

