Making a Difference Foundation receives Nordstrom Grant – The Suburban Times

Making a Difference Foundation announcement.

Making A Difference Foundation (MADF) has been awarded a grant in the amount of $5,000 from Nordstrom Charitable Giving for its Eloise’s Cooking Pot Food Bank. Grant monies will help purchase fresh and culturally relevant foods not normally donated to the organization and which will then be given way to those in need.

Making A Difference Foundation’s vision is to make a difference in people’s lives by providing essential and equitable services that stabilize, strengthen, encourage, and inspire. For the Eloise’s Cooking Pot Food Bank the goal is to end hunger in Pierce and South King Counties by removing all barriers to accessing healthy and culturally relevant food and doing so with respect and divinity to all. Food access is free to all households with or without children, the elderly, disabled, veterans, homeless, BIPOC, and those within immigrant communities. People experiencing hunger can shop onsite at the food bank or receive delivery with each household receiving approximately 75 lbs. of food per visit.

Eloise’s Cooking Pot Food Bank has been assisting an increased number of low-income families throughout the pandemic and the current inflation issues. We are now serving almost 100,000 unduplicated people across almost 33,000 households annually. Ahndrea Blue, MADF’s President/CEO, said about the grant, “We feel truly blessed for the financial support from companies like Nordstrom that help us do what we do for our neighbors who are struggling. This $5,000 gift will help us give away enough food to provide 25,000 meals to Pierce County families.”

The Eloise’s Cooking Pot Food Bank has been open and serving the east side of Tacoma area since 2009. It is located at 3543 E. McKinley Ave, Tacoma with service 10:30 AM to 4:00 PM Tuesdays through Saturdays. For more information about the program, visit MADF’s website at www.themadf.org or call 253-212-2778.

Nordstrom’s corporate philanthropy is rooted in their history and they are proud to support people in the communities they serve. Each year Nordstrom invests millions of dollars throughout the U.S. and Canada. They have a goal that by 2025, they will invest more than $50 million in communities where they operate. Their support priority is to organizations that provide basic necessities for youth and families.