Hop on Over to DuPont for the Annual Bunny Breakfast – The Suburban Times

Submitted by City of DuPont Parks & Recreation.

On Saturday, April 16, the City of DuPont Parks & Recreation will be hosting the Annual Bunny Breakfast at the Home Course, 2300 Golf House Road. The doors open at 9 am. Come out and have breakfast with the Easter Bunny, enjoy seasonal craft projects, and get some great pictures. The cost is $20 (plus tax), 2 & under are free. Purchase tickets by April 8 at dupontwa.gov/195/Events or at DuPont City Hall. You must purchase tickets prior to the event.