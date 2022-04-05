 Hop on Over to DuPont for the Annual Bunny Breakfast – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Hop on Over to DuPont for the Annual Bunny Breakfast

· Leave a Comment ·

Submitted by City of DuPont Parks & Recreation.

On Saturday, April 16, the City of DuPont Parks & Recreation will be hosting the Annual Bunny Breakfast at the Home Course, 2300 Golf House Road. The doors open at 9 am. Come out and have breakfast with the Easter Bunny, enjoy seasonal craft projects, and get some great pictures. The cost is $20 (plus tax), 2 & under are free. Purchase tickets by April 8 at dupontwa.gov/195/Events or at DuPont City Hall. You must purchase tickets prior to the event.

Reader Interactions

Looking for more things to do, visit our Event Calendar here. Add your event here.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.