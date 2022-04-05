Clover Park School District Celebrates Month of the Military Child – The Suburban Times

Clover Park School District announcement.

Each April we celebrate the Month of the Military Child and our military-connected children and youth. This year’s theme is “Military Children and Youth: Standing Strong and Proud.”

At Clover Park School District (CPSD) we proudly serve students in pre-K through 12th grade living on Joint Base Lewis-McChord and in the city of Lakewood. More than 33 percent of our students are military connected and rely on our district to facilitate a smooth transition and supportive learning environment.

CPSD will celebrate the resilience of our military students and their contributions to our community throughout the month. On Friday, April 15, schools will celebrate Purple Up! Day as staff and students wear purple to show support for our military connected families.

Please visit the Military page on our district website for Month of the Military Child events and resources that will update as we continue celebrating our military connected students this April.